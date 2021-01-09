General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Walking Stick Foundation makes donations to women at Pokuase

Some residents receiving donations from Walking Stick Foundation

Hundreds of residents at Pokuase a suburb of Accra, on January 3 benefitted from donations from the Walking Stick Foundation.



Volunteers of the not-for-profit organization which focuses on assisting the less-privileged visited the area and distributed bags of rice and bottles of oil to some residents in the above-named community.



The donation, according to the Van Calebs, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation was to enable the beneficiaries to enjoy some charity in the new year.



He explained that the past year was difficult due to the Covid-19 and that the Foundation thought it wise to help some less-privileged kick off the new year in a positive light.



“We presented over a hundred bags of rice to the women here. 2020 was hard on everyone but we believe 2021 will be better so we had to come here and put a smile on the faces of these women.



He appealed to benevolent Ghanaians and companies to come to in their ways support the less-privilege in society.



“We all must come together and help the less-privilege in our society. In our own little ways we can help them enjoy life so I’m appealing to benevolent Ghanaians and the big companies to come to the aid of these people”, he concluded.