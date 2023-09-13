Walk the talk in fight against corruption - NDC executive

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A constituency executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ralph Apetorgbor, has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa to walk the talk in his fight against corruption.



Apetorgbor, who is the Deputy Communication Officer of the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, said that the president should stop interfering in the work of anti-corruption agencies.



This, he added, will be the best demonstration of walking the talk.



He also urged the president to ensure that perpetrators of public malfeasances are brought to book.



“Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption is rhetoric. There's not an iota of truth in his noisy commitment to halting graft since he took over the administration of the country.



“He should walk the talk by allowing the anti-corruption agencies to work independently; indicted officials, their enablers, and persons under whose authority fraud was perpetrated should be on trial,” he said in a series of tweets.



Ralph Apetorgbor also called on the president to ensure that public officials who oversee abuse and negligence of office suffer punishment.



