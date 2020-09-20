Regional News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Walewale police distraught over the death of a colleague, injury of 3 others in gory accident

The Walewale police have been left traumatized over the loss of their colleagues

The Walewale police on Saturday woke up to the news of the death of Lance Corporal Ernest Oteng, a driver with the unit after he was involved in a gory accident on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.



Many of them have been left traumatized over the incident as colleagues were seen openly weeping over the sad development which claimed the life of their own.



When MyNewsGh.com visited the Walewale Police Station at noon on Saturday, it was in a solemn mood with officers struggling to come to terms with the reality that the young serving officer was no more while his colleagues were also battling for their lives at the hospital.



Three of his colleagues who were also in the police Landcruiser patrol vehicle with registration number GP246 including Sergeant Seidu Bouri, Lance Corporal Paul Ofori and Lance Corporal Elijah Mensah are reported to have suffered severe injuries and are currently in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



According to the police who confirmed the unfortunate incident to MyNewsGh.com, the incident, which happened at about 4:30 am on Saturday September 19, 2020 when the police vehicle collided with a KIA Grand Bird Bus at Lougri in Walewale Municipality of the North East Region.



Even though the no occupant of the bus was injured, the police vehicle somersaulted severally before hitting a tree leaving all four occupants badly injured.



Meanwhile, the driver of the bus has been arrested and detained as investigations continue.

