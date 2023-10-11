Walewale: One person arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One individual has been arrested in connection with the murder of a nurse on Monday, October 9 in Walewale, North East Region.



A bunch of young people from the neighbourhood allegedly attacked and killed the nurse.



This happened following a disagreement with one of the town’s young men.



According to new information, the young man with whom the nurse had the altercation is part of a gang.



He allegedly assembled his associates, who subsequently assaulted the nurse on his way home from work.



The other suspects are still at large.



The Police have appealed to the public for information leading to their arrest.