Health News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Waiwso College of Education records six coronavirus cases

The affected students have been isolated

Six students of Waiwso College of Education (WATICO) in the Western North Region have tested positive for COVID-19.



Dr Emmanuel Carsamer, Principal of the College confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.



He explained that the affected students have been isolated and been managed on campus by health authorities.



"The Head of the Isolation center has assured us that they are responding to treatment" he indicated.



He said the college authorities have put in place strict measures to ensure students safety "We have resolved that any student who will be seen on campus without nose mask will be sent home".



Dr Carsamer indicated that the Students Representative Council (SRC) has signed a resolution to that effect and that no student would be allowed to go out from campus as any student who flout the directive would be asked to go home.



He urged parents to remain calm since the college authorities and leadership of the Ghana Health Services were doing all that they could to manage the situation to ensure the safety of students.

"Students who will not adhere to all the safety protocols will be dealt with" he added.