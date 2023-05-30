Wait, NPP has a tradition - Carlos Ahenkorah appeals to Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for the Tema West constituency, has urged Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to postpone his presidential ambitions.



Carlos Ahenkorah emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) follows a tradition that outlines a succession plan for the presidency, and it is currently Alan Kyerematen's turn.



He drew parallels to past instances within the party, where guidance was provided to former President Akufo-Addo when he contested against President Kufuor, and to Alan Kyerematen when he contested against Nana Addo.



He encouraged Bawumia to follow the same advice and allow Alan Kyerematen to contest, as he is next in line.



During an interview on the Ade Akye Abia show, Ahenkorah expressed confidence that Bawumia would eventually become the NPP's presidential candidate but emphasized that the timing is not right at present, considering the party's established tradition.



“…The advice we gave Nana Addo the time he and Kuffuor contested, and the advice we gave Alan Kyerematen when he contested Nana Addo, is the same advice we are giving Bawumia.



“He will definitely become the president but at this stage, Alan Kyeremeten has more years ahead of him than Bawuimia. He (Bawumia) should allow Alan Kyeremeten to become the flagbearer, and then Bawumia will take over.



“We have a problem in the party, our biggest problem as NPP is the political wildest for 32 years, due to this we accumulated a lot of leaders from JH Mensah’s time to Apraku’s time among others.”



Watch the video below







