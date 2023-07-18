Wailing mother goes naked cursing police over Bortianor shootings that claimed her two sons

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

One of the mothers, whose two sons were among the five who were tragically killed in an operation conducted by the police in Bortianor, has gone naked to rain curses on the security personnel for their act.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the incident which took place on June 8, 2023, had five young men losing their lives after the police suspected them to be land guards and engaged in a shootout with them when the police visited the area.



The police claimed that these individuals had been terrorizing residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities.



A month later, the families are still grieving their loss and seeking justice.



They held a press conference today, July 17, 2023, to express their belief that their deceased relatives indicated that they were not involved in any illegal activities.



Dressed in red and black attire, the townsfolk gathered to protest the police's actions by chanting war songs.



Amidst the solemn atmosphere, some bereaved relatives shed tears, while the mother who had her two sons killed fell to the ground in tears and anguish.



According to the report, she walked into a nearby waterway bare-chested with a bottle of alcohol in hand and some eggs.



She invoked curses on her sons’ killers, as she poured out the beverage and smashed the eggs on the ground.





The police have confirmed the killing of suspects during the shootout in Bortianor.



According to their statement, the operation they undertook was aimed at targeting criminal elements involved in robbery and land guard activities that had caused fear and distress among residents and landowners in the area.



They indicated that as the police team approached, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting a retaliatory response.



Five suspects sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the hospital, while the remaining suspects managed to escape and are currently evading arrest.



The police reported the seizure of various weapons, including guns and ammunition, as evidence from the suspects. They remain actively engaged in pursuing the remaining suspects, including those injured during the shootout.



The incident has left a community in mourning and seeking answers. The cries for justice from grieving mothers continue to resonate, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation and transparency in order to address the concerns and bring closure to the affected families.



