Wa defilement trial: First set of witnesses to testify in court

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: GNA

The first set of witnesses in the case of alleged defilement against a popular Master of Ceremony (MC) for Islamic weddings in Wa, Ahmed Rashid, testified in court on camera to protect their identities.



Ahmed Rashid, aged about 35 years, is standing trial for 20 counts of defilement, attempted defilement and indecent assault, which he had denied in the court.



The Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avogo, remanded the suspect into police custody and to go through daily trial.



Saeed Abdul Shakur, a Principal State Attorney in the Upper West Region, told the media that the police still needed the suspect to assist in further investigations hence his remand into police custody.



He said there was the need to remand the suspect to secure his safety as well as to ensure he was tried considering the gravity of the offence levelled against him and the tendency of him absconding if released on bail.



He said the prosecution had built five dockets on the case with each docket containing at least two charges and at most nine charges of defilement, attempted defilement and indecent assault.



He said the act of defilement occurred at different times, some in the bush and others in his matrimonial home, which had resulted in the different five dockets.



The suspected serial paedophile had been accused of defiling about 30 girls aged below 16 years, but the Principal State Attorney said they had evidence for twelve cases against the suspect.



He encouraged the media to exert sustained interest in the case to ensure it reached its logical conclusion.



Madam Charity Batuure, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender (DoG), said her office had much interest in the case to seek justice for the girls.



She explained that their interest was not only in seeing the suspect prosecuted but to also ensure the survivors had the needed services, including psychological counselling.



“It is not just about focusing on what the court will say but also the service that we can provide for these children”, Madam Batuure explained.



She said they were satisfied with the proceedings in court so far and expressed hope that they would get the desired results of the case.



The DoG Regional Boss commended the partners such as the UNFPA and Global Fund for their support to ensure the financial needs in the prosecution of the case were met.