Wa West MP urges African countries to stop 'begging'

Regional News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, has stated that in order for African nations to gain respect internationally and alter negative impressions of the continent, they must wean themselves off of “begging” other countries.



To achieve shared ambitions, he recommended greater unity among Africans.



“If Africans stop begging and start spending their money on the continent, we won’t need to beg for respect; we’ll get the respect we deserve, not the respect we need. Respect will come as a result, if we make it prosperous as it ought to be”.



“Africans are tougher outside of Africa than inside. We must keep in mind that there is no such thing as Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya to the outside world; we are just Africans. We are all responsible for one other’s fate as people”, Peter Lanchene Toobu told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



According to Peter Lanchene Toobu, the continent has the talent and resources necessary to make Africa work, but it also needs a coordinated political will.