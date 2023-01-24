Wa Senior High School dormitory fire leaves 200 girls stranded

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Authorities of Wa Senior High Technical school are struggling to secure accommodation for at least 200 female students stranded after their dormitory was gutted by fire last night.



The incident which started at about 8:00 pm last night completely destroyed their belongings, books, uniforms and provisions in five rooms of the dormitory block.



The timely intervention of fire service personnel saved the entire block from being razed down. There was chaos on campus as the desperate girls tried to escape.



Power News has learnt at the time of the incident, the headmaster was out of town attending a workshop at Winneba.



Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, Iddrisu Imran who led the team of firefighters says they cannot immediately establish the cause of the fire.



Some of the students have been hospitalized due to trauma from the incident at the Wa Government hospital.



Meanwhile, officials of the Ghana Education Service are on the campus helping to condition the students who are traumatized.



School session has been affected as the Municipal Assembly and security officials are assisting to bring normalcy to the school.



