Wa Naa installs Dr. Bawumia 'Meyiri'

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of Wala Traditional Council, Naa Alhaji Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo VI, has honoured Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the royal title, Meyiri.



At a ceremony at his Palace in Wa on Monday, December 4, 2023, the Wa Naa said the title, which means "builder of the house,' is in recognition of Dr. Bawumia's efforts as Vice President and his commitment to building and supporting communities.



The Vice President, who privately informed the Wa Na before his public announcement of his intentions to run for the NPP flagbearership, was in Wa to express gratitude to the Wa Na and his elders, for their prayers and encouragement.



The Wa Naa congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his historic election as NPP Flagbearer and urged him to continue with his good works and efforts at doing best for communities and the nation, as he seeks to be President of Ghana in next year's elections.



Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the Wa Na for the honour, which he said will serve as extra motivation for him to continue to do his best for the nation.



The honour by the Wa Naa, is the latest royal title conferred on Dr. Bawumia, by major Chiefs in the Northern Regions.



The Nayiri and the Yagbonwura have all conferred similar titles on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Vice President was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong, Upper West Regional Minister Hafiz Bin Salih, former Suhum MP Frederick Opare Ansah, among others.