Wa: Jury declares indefinite strike over 21 months of unpaid allowances

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Members of the Wa High Court jury in the Upper West have gone on strike indefinitely.

The jurors went on strike indefinitely over unpaid sitting and attendance allowances.



The jury told the press that they have been working without pay for nearly two years.



They claim that despite numerous petitions to the government to release the allowances, their efforts have been ineffective.



The jury members said they had hoped the government would have addressed their concerns when they first initiated their action on Monday.



They boycotted criminal hearings at the Wa High Court on Monday.



The jury told the media they would remain on strike until their arrears had been paid.



Meanwhile, some juries in other parts of the country have been paid.