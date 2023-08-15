Wa: Alleged paedophile pleads not guilty to 15 counts of defilement, held in police custody

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The alleged paedophile, 35, who is on trial for allegedly defiling several youngsters, has pleaded not guilty.



Today (Monday, August 14, 2023), the suspect who is on trial at the Wa Circuit pled not guilty to all 15 counts of defilement presented against him by state prosecutors.



Ahmed Rashid, 35, also denied five further accusations of attempted defilement when he appeared before the trial Judge Jonathan Avogo.



Monday was his second appearance in court following his capture a few days earlier after fleeing the region when his cover was broken.



He is claimed to be a married man with two wives and a Master of Ceremonies (MC) in the area.



State prosecutors, led by a chief state attorney, Saeed Abdul- Shakuur, representing the state, altered the earlier 12 counts of defilement against the accused and mounted 5 different dockets including 15 defilement charges and 5 attempted cases of defilement.



The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to him in open court.



Meanwhile, the court has granted a request by prosecutors to have a daily trial of the case.



The suspect has also been remanded in Police custody until the final determination of the case.