Source: GNA

WILDAF commends Prof Opoku-Agyemang's nomination

Women in Law and Development in Africa (WILDAF) Ghana, a Pan-Africa Women’s Rights network, has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as the Vice- Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC), describing the feat as significant.



“It is a significant moment for Ghana, as it has made it clear that it is possible for women to be part of the highest decision process in Ghana,” Ms Melody Dakey, National Programme Coordinator, WILDAF Ghana, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



She acknowledged the recognition of women by other political parties like the Convention Peoples Party, choosing Madam Samia Yaaba Nkrumah as its Presidential Candidate, and the Progressive Peoples Party’s Ms Bridget Dzogbenuku, as a running mate, and said the NDC's choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was an added feat for women in politics.



Ms Darkey said the reality was that, Ghana’s political landscape was dominated by NDC and the New Patriotic Party, “... that is why Prof. Naana's selection for such a position by one of the two major political parties is such a significant milestone for us. It is a move in the right direction”.



She said by her selection, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would bring her gender element to bear on the campaign of the NDC, as well as her academic laurels as a technocrat with a known track record in leadership as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public University.



Ms Darkey said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang had the experiences and accomplishment to bring to bear on the campaign of the NDC and if elected to become Vice President, it would be an added value to the governance of the country.



She urged society not to use a different yardstick to measure or judge her contribution, experiences and accomplishment because she was a woman.



“We are not saying such women in politics are above criticism, but what we believe is that if such criticisms are warranted they should be done in a constructive manner, with some decorum and respect without insults to their persons,” the National Programme Coordinator said.



Ms Darkey said the NDC had done well in selecting a woman as its running mate and urged other parties to take a cue by giving women much opportunity to serve the country. In a related development, the network commended all women who won the recently held New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.



It described women who won and held political positions in Ghana as great individuals for bracing the ‘hot political waters’ in the country.





