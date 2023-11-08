WHO regional director for the African region supports Volta flood victims with medical supplies

Health News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

The Regional Director for the African Region of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has donated 8 tons of medical supplies to support the healthcare needs of the communities in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



These supplies include intravenous fluids, antibiotics, pain medications, water sanitation and hygiene kits, consumables, and anti-hypertensives.



Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, highlighted the significant public health challenges faced by Ghana and other African countries, which include not only disease outbreaks, but also the impact of climate change, leading to extreme events such as flooding, drought, and food insecurity.



She emphasized WHO's commitment to supporting Ghana in building a robust and resilient healthcare system to effectively respond to health emergencies while ensuring the continuity of essential health services, in line with the goal of achieving universal health coverage.



“The current flood situation in the country is very worrisome. Implications on the health of the people needs to be urgently addressed. The health systems in these areas have been stretched and therefore we require some assistance to ensure essential health services can be provided. These are all health security issues that can be better addressed when the necessary systems are put in place. We therefore look forward to having strengthened capacities for public health emergencies.



“To achieve Universal Health Coverage, we in Ghana have prioritised improving quality of care at the Primary Health Care level through the Network of Practice that is currently being rolled out. We will continue to seek the support of WHO in ensuring quality health for all,” she said.



She also raised concerns of public health emergencies on the continent, as well as the challenges that are faced with respect to healthcare because of the many gaps in the system.



“Ghana and other countries in the Africa Region face a high burden of public health emergencies. Though the majority of the health emergencies witnessed in the region are diseases outbreaks, a significant proportion is due to the impact of climate change that triggers extreme events such as flooding, drought and food insecurity.



“Gaps in our health systems make optimal response to health threats challenging. To provide adequate and quality health care, prepare for and respond to health emergencies, we need to accelerate the efforts for resilient systems including reinforcing capacities at the primary care level,” she added.



Dr. Matshidiso Moeti is currently on an official visit to Ghana from November 7 to 8, 2023, where she is attending the WHO Inter-Parliamentary Union African Parliament High-Level Conference on Strengthening Health Security Preparedness.



