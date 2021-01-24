Health News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

WHO donates over GH¢ 2.1m coronavirus support to MoH

Some of the WHO supplies displayed during the donation.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has donated medical equipment and supplies worth over 2.1 million Ghana cedis to the Ministry of Health, MoH.



The items according to the MoH were to be distributed to coronavirus treatment centers across the country. Selected laboratories across Ghana will also benefit from some of the consignment.



The Ghana National Ambulance Service also got funds for fuel to undertake coronavirus related operations. They were allocated over GH¢ 72,000 for their work.



The donation is with the support of the World Bank / Pandemic Emergency Fund. The UN and other international partners have supported government’s coronavirus response with logistics over the past year.



The supplies according to the WHO totaled $360,000, which comes up to around 2,104,200 Ghana cedis at an exchange rate of USD1 to 5.84 cedis.



