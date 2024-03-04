WHO, Ireland and Switzerland join forces to support Mid Term Review of the Health Sector Strategic Plan

Health News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO), the Government of Ireland and Switzerland have signed an agreement to undertake the Mid Term Review of the Health Sector Strategic Plan-V (HSSP V) to strengthen health systems in Tanzania.



Under the agreement the Governments of Ireland and Switzerland will jointly provide US $100,000 for this purpose. Additionally, WHO will provide both technical and additional financial support to the Government of Tanzania in undertaking the midterm review of HSSP-V.



The Health Sector Strategic Plan V (HSSP V) is the guiding framework for the detailed planning and implementation of activities by health sector stakeholders at all levels. Its development was guided by the National Health Policy 2007, Vision 2025, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs, the third Five Year Development Plan 2021/22 – 2025/26), as well as the ruling party election manifesto.



The Mid Term Review (MTR) of the Health Sector Strategic Plan V (HSSP V) is planned in Chapter 8 Monitoring and Evaluation for the end of year 3 (2023) to inform the continued execution of HSSP V and the prospective shaping of HSSP VI. It will check if the service delivery and reforms objectives are on track.



Speaking at the signing ceremony of the agreement, WHO Representative to Tanzania, Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses, underscored the relevance of the review process on the Health Sector Strategic Plan as the fifth edition considered the inclusion of emerging health threats such as industrialization, urbanization, and human travel leading to new spread of diseases, like the recently experienced COVID-19.



He expressed gratitude to the governments of Ireland and Switzerland for joining hands with WHO to support the strengthening of Tanzania’s health systems.



“The Government of Tanzania has in the last two decades made giant strides to bolster the resilience of the health systems through its health strategic plan,” noted Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses. “The midterm review exercise is an opportune time to ensure that all health priorities are strategically prioritized. We are indeed glad about this partnership which will in turn impact the lives of the people of Tanzania.



On their part, the Irish Representative and the Head of Delegation affirmed their renewed commitment to supporting Tanzania in achieving its health priorities.



The Embassy of Ireland Chargé d’Affaires, Mary McCarthy commended the government of Tanzania for the notable milestones towards the achievement of the SDG goals particularly SDG 3 and SDG 5 and reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to supporting Tanzania in achieving its health priorities.



“Ireland will continue to support the government of Tanzania in delivering its Health Sector Strategy through different mechanisms including the Health Basket Fund and through our UN partners including WHO. The planned Health Sector Strategy MTR will generate essential data to inform the country on whether we are on the right track to achieve the five-year health sector priorities”



Also, the Representative from the Embassy of Switzerland, H.E Holger Tausch emphasized “Let’s continue to join forces, align development partners’ efforts with national priorities and be guided by evidence generated through reviews, studies, and evaluations”.



The Tanzania HSSP V took into consideration of the following: Emerging strategic priorities, Industrialization and urbanization demanding for new types of services for the urban poor, Globalization in trade and human travel leading to new spread of diseases, like recently experienced with COVID-19, unfinished business of HSSP IV.



It also consolidates existing Health Sector Reforms, retains key strategic priorities of HSSP IV, and Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Human Resource for Health, Non-Communicable Diseases, and outbreaks of epidemics.



The issues identified in the MTR Report, and associated pieces of work, will inform the elaboration of Joint Annual Health Sector Technical Review and Technical Committee-SWAp Meeting policy recommendations.



The Government of Tanzania acknowledged all Members of SWAp for their timely support for the Mid-Term Review of the Health Sector Strategic Plan V that was launched in 2021.



As indicated by HSSP V the idea is No One is left behind in terms of quality health service access. The review will guide the Government of Tanzania to align and realign its efforts towards achievements of the indicators of the HSSP V and will enable the government to know the effectiveness of the plans towards achieving its goals of improving public health”.



The funds will be managed by WHO and utilized for MTR activities between March 1st, 2024, until August 31st, 2024.



