General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Class FM

WEAC cancels results of 2,383 WASSCE candidates

WAEC also indicated that the results of the candidates will be dispatched to their schools.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has cancelled the subject results of 2,383 candidates who sat the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The candidates had their results cancelled for “engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.”



This was revealed in a statement issued by WAEC to on Friday, 13 November 2020 to announce the release of the provisional examination results.



The Council further disclosed that it cancelled the entire results of 480 candidates for “bringing mobile phones to the examination hall.”



Also, “the entire results of 384 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination”.



“In the meantime, scripts of candidates from 122 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny,” the statement noted.



It added that “the withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.”



A total of 375,763 candidates sat the examination from 976 schools.



It represents an 8.6 percentage rise in comparison to the 2019 population of 346,098.



The Council noted that the release of the results follows “the completion of all post-examination processes.”



WAEC also indicated that the “results of the candidates will be dispatched to their schools.”



It, therefore, advised the candidates to go to “their heads of school for their results.”



WAEC further disclosed that the Council has posted the “results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results” on its website.



It also cautioned all “stakeholders, especially the candidates, to be wary of fake results websites and the activities of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for free”.



“Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.