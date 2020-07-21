Regional News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE to go on smoothly - Headteacher Temasco

Tema Senior High School (Temasco)

Mr Emmanuel Kobina Baidoo, Headteacher, Tema Senior High School (Temasco), says the necessary health protocols have been put in place to enable final year students write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) smoothly.



Final year Senior High School students (SHS) in Ghana on Monday commenced their WASSCE across the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



Mr Baidoo, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the school authorities had put in place the necessary measures to enable the students write the examination without any anxiety.



He said “today we have 89 students writing the visual arts subjects and we have put in place the necessary protocols, the social distancing, washing of hands and we have our external health advisor going round to find out if we have put in place the necessary protocols for the students to write their exams in comfort without any anxiety.”



He revealed that the school on Friday, July 17, 2020 organized an interactive session between chief examiners and examiners of the various core subjects and students to prepare them for the examination.



He also mentioned that a psychologist was invited to talk to the students in order to prepare them psychologically.



He said “we have prepared the students adequately, monitored their morning and evening preps so we believe that our students are going to do very well because all the necessary attention we have to give them to write and pass well have been put in place so we are sure they will come out with flying colours.”



The Headteacher stated that the school had not recorded any positive case of COVID-19.



He said “it’s a matter of observing the necessary protocols because our lives are in our hands so that is what we have made them to understand and I think they are adhering to the advice and going by the protocols.”



According to him, the school presented 625 candidates for this year’s WASSCE.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.