General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE timetable must be revised - African Education Watch

File photo of students writing the WASSCE

The African Education Watch, a civil society group, on Sunday called on the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to review the timetable for this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



A statement signed by Mr Kofi Asare, African Education Watch Executive Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency, described the current timetable as burdensome to the students and also against international standards of assessment at the secondary level.



It said, for instance, Senior High School Business students were expected to write two elective papers; Financial Accounting and Principles of Costing, on the same day September 5, 2020, from 0830 hours and 1200 noon; and from 1330 hours to 1630 hours respectively.



"This arrangement, where two major elective subjects are written on the same day for as long as six and half hours, with only one-hour break is not only strenuous but flies in the face of international standards of assessment at the secondary level," the statement said.



The statement noted that African Education Watch was aware of previous concerns raised by the Ghana Association of Business Education Teachers to draw the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) attention to the anomaly.



The statement said “there was no justification to such timetable which were not in the best interest of students.”



The group called on WAEC to review the time-table immediately and to conform to international best practices.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.