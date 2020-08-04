Regional News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE takes off smoothly in Takoradi

A total of 375,737 candidates are expected to take the examination nationwide

Senior High School candidates within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Monday started their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) without any hitches.



A total of 375,737 candidates are expected to take the examination nationwide, while the Western and Western North Regions presented 24,332 candidates.



A visit to some schools by the GNA revealed that the examination was going on smoothly with all the COVID-19 protocols being observed.



At the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), all the 615 candidates registered for the WASSCE were present.



Six candidates, who were not in the boarding house, were separated from their colleagues for safety reasons.



At the Takoradi Senior High School Centre, four schools were writing at the centre.



Obiri Senior High School had 111 candidates, Takoradi High 77 candidates, Snap Senior High 73 Candidates and Takoradi Senior high school 579 candidates.



At Ahantaman Girls' Senior High School, six out of the 604 candidates expected to write the exams were absent, leaving 598 to take the Integrated Science paper.



In an interview with some candidates, they indicated that the exam was alright adding, 'we have done our best, we leave the rest to God'.





