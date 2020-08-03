General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE starts today

A total of 375,737 candidates are taking part in the exams

This year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence today Monday, August 3, with a total of 375,737 candidates in over 796 examination centres across the country.



The 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science Paper 1 and 2 is scheduled to be taken on Monday, August 3.



Statistics picked by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that 187,574 of the candidates were males and 188,163, females.



The Ashanti region had the highest number of candidates 87,295, followed by Eastern region with 56,467 candidates.



The Bono, Bono East and Bono West regions presented 45,295 candidates made up of 22,043 males and 23,252 females in that order.



The Central region presented 42,946 candidates, comprising 21,009 males and 21,937 females.



According to the statistics, Greater Accra had 37,974 candidates, 19,484 being females, Oti and Volta regions, 34,466 candidates, 17,622 being males.



In the Northern, Savana and North East Regions, 24,830 candidates would be writing the examination with 14,105 being males.



The Western and Western North regions had 24,332 candidates, 12,601 females, Upper East and West regions had 13,334 and 8,798 candidates respectively.



The candidates were from 641 public and 335 private schools.



Private schools presented a total of 61,899 candidates with public schools presenting 313,838 students.



Candidates, depending on their courses, were expected to write four core subjects and three other electives.



The examination is expected to end on September 5, this year.





