General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE ends on September 5

File photo

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which commenced on July 20, 2020, would end on Saturday, September 5.



The examination, written by 313,897 candidates across the country, began with project work such as basketry, painting and woodwork for Visual Arts candidates.



Despite measures by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure a smooth process, the examination had its fair share of rumours of leakage of questions purported to have generated from the Council.



Some candidates rioted over strict invigilation at their centres and in the process destroyed school property while using unsavoury language against state officials.



The students engaged in the unruly behaviour were dismissed by the Ghana Education Service but President Akufo-Addo intervened and asked that they be given a second chance.



Various groups such as the Christian Council of Ghana condemned the action by the students and called for a reorientation to enable the students to understand the consequences of their actions.



The WAEC, however, said it had referred the issue of alleged leakage to the security agencies for investigation and appealed to candidates to ignore fake websites, which churns out fake questions.



It said it was collaborating with security agencies to halt the activities of such websites as their activities continued to create problems for the Council.



It had been a difficult task though, to halt their activities, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, said.



"This is because as soon as one website is pulled down another one emerges with a new name," she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.