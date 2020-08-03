General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE candidates urged to eschew examination malpractice

WASSCE candidates in an exams hall

Mr Jonathan Gustav Adomah, the Headmaster of Mawuli Senior High School, has urged the candidates in this year’s West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to avoid examination malpractices.



He said such misconducts could land them into trouble and end their academic pursuit.



Mr Adomah said all the 689 students, made up of 378 boys and 302 girls, were in good health and fully prepared for the examination.



There are five visually impaired students, who are also ready for the examination, he said.



There was strict adherence to the health safety protocols of social distancing in the examination halls with candidates also fully masked.



At the Mawuko Girls Senior High School, one candidate out of the 565 candidates registered for the examination was absent due to health challenges.



Madam Ernestina Peniana, the Headmistress of the School, said the candidates were in good condition and fully prepared.



She urged them not to indulge in any malpractice.



Madam Regina Koffie, the Headmistress of OLA Senior High School, said a total of 702 candidates were taking part in the examination.



She said all the candidates were in good spirit, and optimistic they would excel.



Madam Koffie asked the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the examination.



The 2020 WASSCE commenced on Monday, August 3, with the integrated science paper.



There was strict adherence to the health safety protocols in all the schools visited by the Ghana News Agency.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.