WASSCE candidates clash with invigilators at Akyem Kukurantumi

The WAEC officials have reportedly fled the school for safety

Some candidates in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination have clashed with invigilators at Bright SHS in Akyem Kukurantumi over alleged intimidation.



The swift intervention by armed police personnel from Akyem Tafo and Some BNI officials helped restore calm Thursday morning.



According to the students, the special deployment of external invigilators supervising the examination have been very strict disallowing them to even go out to urinate.



The students say the situation is affecting them psychologically hence unable to write the exams



Meanwhile, there is similar tension building up at Only Believe Senior High Technical School, a private school in Akyem Kukurantumi over similar alleged intimidation .



A little over 1,000 candidates are sitting the exams in the school. Some of the students on Wednesday protested against the situation.



On Thursday they went beserk after the Social Studies paper and deflated the car tyre of an Invigilator identified as Mr. Acheampong in charge of a car with registration number AS 1471-X.



Mr. Acheampong who is a registration officer in the ongoing Voters register abandoned his invigilation post.



The private schools are alleging the deployment of many invigilators to their schools has political undertones.



They believe it is an attempt by government to make private schools unattractive to discourage patronage by students not happy with quality of Education in Public Schools.



“We are not happy about the deployment of many external invigilators to private schools on how they are intimidating our students. Psychologically it is affecting the students and we think it is politics just to influence performance of private schools to make it unattractive for Public Schools enjoying Free SHS to have glory”.









