WASSCE: Chaos in Kukurantumi as students assault WAEC staff, smash their phones

File photo: The WAEC officials have since fled the school for safety

Students of Bright Academy in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region have assaulted officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The incident, which happened Thursday, August 6, 2020, resulted in angry students smashing phones of the officials and injuring some of the officials, Angelonline.com.gh has gathered.



The officers deployed to the area to supervise the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), have subsequently fled the school for safety.



Meanwhile, personal from the BNI and police service have since moved to the school to restore order.

