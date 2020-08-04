Regional News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE: Accra MCE wishes candidates best of luck

Mohammed Adjei Sowah with some officials of AMA at exams centres

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, on Monday wished candidates writing the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) best of luck.



He asked the candidates to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols by washing their hands frequently with soap under running water, using alcohol-based sanitizers, wearing of nose masks as well as keeping some reasonable distance.



Mr Sowah, who was accompanied by the Metro Director of Education, Mr Stephen Abamfo and other officials from the Assembly, extended the best wishes when they toured some WASSCE centres in the Accra Metropolis.



Some of the centres visited were the Accra Wesley Girls’ High School where 487 candidates were writing, Accra Academy - 672, Sacred Heart Technical Institute – 286, and the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School where 402 candidates were taking part in the examination.



“I am here on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to wish all of you well in your examination; the nation is solidly behind you... We want you to become shining examples as well as productive in future, we are hopeful you will all pass," he said.

Mr Sowah commended the authorities of the schools for ensuring that candidates and invigilators were in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and advised the students to mask up at all times even when they left the school premises.



"Do not drop your nose masks, they are supposed to cover your nose and mouth and prevent you from either spreading or contracting the virus. Do not drop your guard," he said.



All the centres visited had Veronica buckets on display, dedicated officials on hand checking the temperature of students, with COVID-19 protocol notices placed at vantage points.



The WASSCE, expected to end on September 5,2020, began on July 20 with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers started on Monday, August 3.



In all 60 subjects, made up of four core and 56 elective subjects, are to be written by 313,837 final year senior high school students across the country.



The subjects are General Arts, General Science, Business, Agricultural Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics and Technical Skills.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.