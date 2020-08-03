Regional News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: GNA

WASSCE: 731 candidates ready for exams at Akatsi South

File photo: Students sitting for WASSCE examinations

Seven hundred and thirty-one (731) candidates are sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.



Mr Mawuli-Vava Gagbe, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) District Office, told the Ghana News Agency that the schools would adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, including temperature checks of all candidates before being allowed into the examination halls.



"All COVID-19 safety protocols will strictly be observed," he said.



The participating schools are Akatsi Senior High Technical School presenting 542 candidates, Avenorpeme Senior High with 101, and the Human Factor Leadership Academy Senior High having 88 candidates.



Some candidates the GNA interacted with said they were fully prepared for their final exams.



Meanwhile some parents have expressed displeasure about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on instructional hours, saying; "Only God will see the children through."



The WASSCE is expected to end on September 5.

