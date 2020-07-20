General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

WASSCE 2020: Not the best time to sit for exams but I wish you success – Mahama to candidates

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has sent his best wishes to all final-year students sitting this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which begins today, Monday, 20 July 2020.



Some 375, 737 students are expected to sit the exam.



They will also be the first batch of the government’s free SHS beneficiaries to sit the WASSCE.



In a goodwill message to the students, Mr Mahama said although “this is certainly not the best of times to sit for an exit examination,” the students must “bear in mind that you have made yourself, your parents and the entire nation proud for your outstanding courage to write at this time.”



The former President said Ghana has for successive years been known and celebrated for producing the best WASSCE results in West Africa, and that is why, the candidates, “even before stepping into the examination hall, are already our heroes. Nothing can change that.”



Mr Mahama reminded the candidates that his “prayers and that of over 30 million Ghanaians will stay with you every single day until the examination is over.”



He also advised the candidates to remember to observe the COVID-19 protocols before, during and after the exams.

