WASS is best secondary school in West Africa – Ransford Gyampo declares

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Ransford Gyampo, a senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana has stated that West Africa Senior High School, WASS, is the best at that level across West Africa.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM’s weekly personality profile show, Starr Chat; Gyampo spoke fondly about the school which happens to be his alma mater.



He disclosed that his secondary education, however, started from Osu Salem Senior High School in 1988 when he sat in Form 1I.



“I moved from there (Osu Salem) to come to the best secondary school in West Africa, WASS, West Africa Secondary School,” he said gleefully.



He, however, had cause to apologise to Wassarians (Old students) after he failed to remember the words of the school anthem when he was challenged by the host.



“When I was in WASS I was a very small. You know growing up there were people that were small but old. I was smallish and young so there were several things I never took seriously. I think I became a serious student only when I got to the university,” he said.



In recent times, aside the historical name that schools have, the National Science and Maths Quiz is a key metric that gives schools bragging rights over others.



Incidentally, WASS has yet to win the prized accolade despite coming very close a few years ago.



The school currently located at Madina in Accra narrowly lost a final to St Peters in 2018 – they were tagged the surprise package of that year.



