WAEC urges BECE exams malpractice culprits to respond to invitations

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said investigations are ongoing into cases of examination irregularity detected during and after the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for School and Private Candidates, 2022.



“For a quick resolution of malpractice cases, the Council appeals to affected school authorities and candidates to respond with dispatch to its invitation.



“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not impede the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” WAEC said in a statement on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the BECE results for School and Private Candidates, 2022, will be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



“The Council urges the public to disregard all information circulating on social media indicating that the results have been released, among others. Parents and candidates should remain calm as the Council works towards the release of results”.