WAEC to release 2022 BECE results on January 25

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



The council in a press statement dated January 19, 2023, said that investigations are ongoing into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



“Having successfully conducted the examination at 2,023 centres and completed coordination and marking exercises, the council is far advanced with post-examination activities.



“Investigations are ongoing into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the conduct of the examination. For a quick resolution of malpractice cases, the council appeals to affected school authorities and candidates to respond with dispatch to its invitation. Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitation shall not impede the council from making a final determination on the cases in question…



“The target date for the release of results for the BECE for both school and private candidates, 2022 is Wednesday, 25th January 2023,” part of the statement read.



The statement added that parents and candidates should remain calm as the council works towards the release of the results.



Read the full statement below;













AM/KPE