WAEC releases provisional results for 2023 BECE

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the provisional results for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



According to an announcement by the Council, the results will be distributed to the candidates through their respective schools under the supervision of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education.



Additionally, the council has made the results accessible to the public through their official website, https://www.waecgh.org.



The Council further cautioned the public to be wary of fraudsters who may promise a result upgrade for a fee.



“Candidates are to note the WAEC results are secured and can be authentic” the statement said.



Below is full statement by WAEC:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



