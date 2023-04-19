WAEC announces timetable for 2023 BECE

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for candidates who will be sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year 2023.



WAEC, in a statement, said the first papers will be written on Monday, 7 August 2023.



The subjects to be written on August 7 include Religious and Moral Education 2 (Essay), Religious and Moral Education 1 (Objective), English Language 2 (Essay), and English Language I (Objective).



On Tuesday, 8 August 2023, the candidates will write Integrated Science 2 (Essay), Integrated Science 1 (Objective), and Ghanaian Language and Culture 2 (Essay).



WAEC explained that both papers “2 & 1, for each subject, are to be taken in one sitting without break.



“Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from what is on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed”, WAEC noted.



WAEC indicated that extra time will be given to candidates with visual and hearing impairments.



“Candidates with visual and hearing impairments are to be allowed an additional 50% of the time allotted to other candidates,” WAEC noted.