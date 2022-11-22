'Wɔn bɔ draw wɔ court': Frank Davies after losing Jomoro election petition

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairman of the constitutional and legal committee of the New Patriotic Party, Frank Davies, has reacted to the opposition National Democratic Congress winning an election petition against the party’s Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo -Toffey.



Frank Davies, who was the lead counsel for the petitioners, said that they welcomed the ruling of the court even though it was not in their favour.



He added that the parties involved are going to study the full judgment of the court to decide on the next steps to take.



“As a litigant, if you come to court you know that the outcome is not like football where you can get a draw, there is nothing like a draw in court (Won bo draw wo court). You either win your case or you lose it.



“The court has spoken and it has ruled in favour of the woman. We have accepted the judgment and we are going to study it. After that we will engage our client to see the next steps we will take,” he told journalists in Twi after the trial.



“We will let you know the next steps we are going to take. But for now, we have accepted the ruling of the court and there is nothing we can do about it,” he reiterated.



An election petition case against the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was struck out by the Sekondi High Court.



This comes after a citizen, Joshua Emuah Kofie, went to court to challenge the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.



The Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest as she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time, she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.



In regards to her American citizenship, the MP denied having American citizenship.



The case has been in court for over 20 months since she was elected to represent the people of Jomoro constituency.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG