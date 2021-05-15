W have no leadership crisis at ECG – William Boateng clears air

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Contrary to what has been propagated in the media, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. William Boateng, has clarified that there is no leadership challenges in the company.



His statement comes at the back of the recent agitations initiated by the staff of ECG for the removal of their Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 89.9FM, William Boateng explained: “We have no leadership challenge. The Union has the right to voice out if there is a problem and there is no consensus. If you make decisions with your leaders and there is no consensus things like this can spring up. But it is something that they petition the board so it has been taken to the board level. As I speak to you, things are calm while we try to settle the issue”.



Meanwhile, the Communication Director says his outfit at the ECG will take a part of the blame as it failed to engage more with the workers to prevent this outcome. “It is our task to get into more engagements with the workers and give them up to date information on the direction of the company, and policies that may cause a delay in certain decisions”.



Relating what caused the agitations by the junior and senior staff union, William shared that “their concerns included usual operational issues and certain decisions that were taken of which they were not excited about. I don’t want to go into details but basically, it is about information flow that did not go down well with them”.



Moving forward, he assured that management of the Company will double up its efforts to engage workers on decisions taken by management.



In April this year, the Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) demanded that Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu be relieved of his duty with immediate effect.



According to the workers, the power company is on the verge of collapsing due to the lack of vision and mismanagement.



