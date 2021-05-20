W/R: Vetting of MMDCE aspirants begins Thursday

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

A total of 66 persons have submitted their applications to vie for the position of Chief Executive in 14 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Western Region.



With the exception of the District Chief Executive for Wassa East, Wilson Arthur, all sitting MMDCEs are seeking reappointment.



The Wassa Amenfi East Municipal Assembly has the highest number of applications of 10.



That municipality is followed by Wassa Amenfi Central and Nzema East with eight applications each. Wassa Amenfi West and Ellembelle follow with seven applications each.

Jomoro has six, Ahanta West five and both Wassa East and Shama have three applications.



Mpohor and Prestea Huni Valley have two applications each.



Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor Abdul Issah Mumin and Chief Executive for Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly Kojo Acquah are going unopposed.



A letter signed by the Western Region Vetting Committee Chairman and Regional Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, and sighted by 3news.com informs all applicants that their applications have been duly received.



“The Committee would like to invite all applicants to a vetting, slated from Thursday 20th May 2021 to Friday 21st May 2021, at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference room, at 8:30 each day,” the letter announced.



Aside the Western Region Minister as Chairman, the vetting committee is composed of Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Representative, Representative from the Presidency and Constituency Representative as members.



The vetting committee will vet applicants from EKMA, STMA, Shama, Mpohor, Wassa East, Amenfi Central, Nzema East and Jomoro on Thursday, May 20.



Applicants from Ahanta West, Amenfi West, Amenfi West, Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa and Ellembelle will face the vetting committee on Friday, May 21.