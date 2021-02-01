General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

W.R. Police command calls for circumspection on death of Jomoro Municipal Police Commander

SP Cyprian Zenge allegedly committed suicide

The Western Regional Police Command has called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to be sensitive on any commentary or reports regarding the death of Superintendent of police (SP) Cyprian Zenge, the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander.



The Municipality woke up early hours of Saturday to the terrifying news of the suicide committed by the Officer in his residence.



Meanwhile, a statement signed by DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police PRO intimated the need for sensitivity and decorum on reporting on the matter as investigations were underway to unravel the real cause leading to the action of his suicide.



The Police Command had already visited the crime scene, which revealed that the deceased shot himself, while sitting on a blue chair and the gun was seen beside the seat.



DSP Adiku said family members of the deceased have been informed accordingly and expressed the command's condolences to the family.



