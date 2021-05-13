W/R Minister calls for calm between Christians and Muslims

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Western Region Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah has stressed the need not to allow religious differences to destroy the long-standing and cordial relationship between religious groups in the country.



He insisted that all religious persuasions are important and called for tolerance and understanding of each other’s faith.



The Western Region Minister made the observation on Thursday, May 13 when he joined Muslims at the Sekondi Central Mosque to observe this year’s Eid.



The Special Prayers climaxed thirty days of fasting and prayer.



As instructed by the National Chief Imam, this year’s Eid prayers was observed strictly at mosques and not open spaces as the practice has been until Covid-19.



Mr Otchere Darko Mensah indicated that the tolerance between all religious faiths in the country is an envy to many.



He mentioned that over the years, Christians and Muslims have coexisted peacefully and do not see why that should not continue.



“No matter what has happened at Wesley Girls we are still one people. And they should have patience as government has intervened. There should be calm as the process has begun for it to end well so we can all have our peace of mind. The mother of the Vice President went to Gey Hey, she is still a Muslim, and nothing has changed. There are a lot of examples.”



Sekondi-Takoradi mayor Abdul Issah Mumin, who joined in the prayers, encouraged Ghanaians to joins hands with government to create a country they desire.



“This is the time that we all have to unite as a nation and do our various or individual parts to fix whatever problem in the nation. If it is taxes that we have to pay, we have to do it. It is not one person’s work to fix this nation but the collective effort of all of us.”



Speaking through an interpreter Western Regional Chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Ustaz Ali called for calm heads to prevail as various stakeholders work to resolve the impasse at Wesley Girls High School.



He entreated government to expedite discussion on it as the issue can become a source of conflict if not dealt with dispassionately.



Special prayers were said for the country, the government and the citizenry.