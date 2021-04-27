W/R: Church of Pentecost supports Awiebo orphanage home

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has supported the Nzema Manle Child and Vulnerable Care at Awiebo with food items as part of its vision to give back to society.



The items included bags of rice, soft drinks, cassava, plantains, cleaning detergent and soap, toiletries, pure water, among others.



Additionally, the Church presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Orphanage.



Presenting the items to the Orphanage, the Pastor of Nyamenlekwagyina District of the Pentecost Church, Mr David Kweku Owodo said it is the culture of the Church to always give back to society, in order to improve the lives of people.



He commended the owner of the Orphanage for having such a great vision to take care of the orphans in the Ellembelle District.



"What God likes most is that you will care for the vulnerable. And if you read the book of James 1:27, it says "Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, [and] to keep himself unspotted from the world", every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. So I will applaud Pastor Paul Mukey and his wife for helping these Orphans."



Pastor David Kweku Owodo condemned the act where young mothers reject their newly born babies and dump them on the refuse.



He added that judgement awaits the deeds of humans in heaven and as such we must all endeavor to live good lives.



He also advised men who impregnate women and fail to take responsibility to change from the act.



Speaking against abortion, the Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor advised women not to abort babies, "because no one knows what these babies you are aborting will do in the future," he noted.



Pastor David Kweku Owodo after observing some challenges facing the Orphanage, promised to liaise with the church in general to support the center in the future.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent individuals and organizations to assist the Nzema Manle Child and Vulnerable Care at Awiebo.



"I will take this opportunity to appeal to other benevolent individuals and NGOs to come to the aid of the Nzema Manle Child and Vulnerable Care to support these Orphans."



Director and founder of the Nzema Manle Child and Vulnerable Care, Pastor Paul Mukey, expressed gratitude to the Nyamenlekwagyina District of The Church of Pentecost for the gesture.



Outlining some of the challenges facing the Orphanage, Pastor Paul Mukey pleaded with the government, NGOs, and other companies to urgently come to their aid.



The District Pastor of Nyamenlekwagyina of The Church of Pentecost was accompanied by his wife and the Executives of the Women Fellowship.



The Nzema Manle Child and Vulnerable Care at Awiebo in the Ellembelle District started operating 22 years ago.