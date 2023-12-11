W/R: Christian Council of churches holds festival of nine lessons and carols

Religion of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Western Region branch of the Christian Council of churches has held its annual festival of nine lessons and carols at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic cathedral in Takoradi.



The well-attended event was graced by AME Zion, First Baptist, Bethel Methodist, Airforce Methodist-Presby, Salvation Army, All Saints Anglican church, and Mozama Church International.



All the churches in attendance came with their choir and singing bands, which filled the air with melodious Christmas songs and other gospel songs interspersed with bible readings.



Reverend Opoku Sampson from the Bethel Methodist church in a Christmas message Dubbed “The greatest announcement from Heaven”, said Christmas should be a period of sober reflection on the love God has for mankind.



He asked Christians to be prepared to receive Christ and allow him to take charge of their lives and reminded the faithful of the need to amend their ways, live in peace with one another to inherit the kingdom of God



“As we sing, let’s reflect on what Jesus Christ stood for and exhibit his attributes”



He said Christians should let the joy the Shepherds experienced when the angel announced the birth of Jesus reflect in their lives, work, and marriages as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.



Rev. Opoku pointed out that Christmas should not only be for merry-making but also a period for peace and reconciliation among families and communities.



He `entreated all to trust in the lord because in him is protection, peace, joy and fruitfulness



He said Christians should use the yuletide to show love to the less privileged since they are also created in the image of God and could be used by God for his work.



“Do not undermine anyone for all are created in the image and likeness of God.”



Mrs Anastasia Williams guest of honour at the event, appreciated the choristers for entertaining the congregation with the melodious songs and prayed that God continued to bless them.



Reverend Fr Lawrence Krah, the Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Cathedral administrator, thanked all who graced the occasion and promised a wonderful celebration next year.



The festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is mostly celebrated by Christians on Christmas Eve where they sing Christmas carols, hymns and choir anthems to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus.