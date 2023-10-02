Vutideke ravaged by devastating floods leaving homes and properties in ruins

Regional News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Bono East Region:



Vutideke, a fishing community alongside the Volta Lake in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region has been flooded after a torrential rainfall in the community.



Many of the residents have been displaced and properties have also been lost following the heavy rainfall.



Whilst many of the residents have lost their belongings like clothing, furniture, and mattresses, school children have also lost their uniforms, books, and other educational materials.



According to the residents, the situation has negatively affected their daily activities as they have been compelled to move out of their homes to stay with relatives within and outside the community.



An opinion leader in the community, Williams Adjormani, bemoans the residents'

predicament due to the situation.



“The rains have affected the people in this community this year because many people have been displaced, houses and properties have been destroyed so life has become difficult for us”, he said.



Akua Eunice, whose house was submerged by the flood said she has been deeply

affected and is still counting her losses.



“My house was submerged in the flood so I have lost my properties. As I speak, I have lost almost everything and am counting my losses, which will be very difficult to overcome immediately", she lamented.



Appeal for support:



Williams Adjormani on behalf of the residents is appealing to the district assembly to help the residents as most of them have lost their properties.



“We have lost several properties so I am appealing to the District Assembly to come to our aid”, he pleaded with the assembly.