Vulgar comment: Please forgive me – Sosu

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu has rendered an apology for his use of vulgar words on the Akufo-Addo government.



The lawyer cum lawmaker in an interview with GHOne TV reporter during the #OccupyBoG demonstration organized by the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday to demand the removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from office, used very strong and unprintable words to express his anger over the economic hardship in the country.



His video went viral on social media with many expressing shock at the MP as they consider him a gentleman who is not known for spewing such words, while others condemned his utterances.



Lawyer Sosu, stated in Ga language that if he were not a Member of Parliament, he would have insulted their mothers.



“If not for the fact that I am an MP, I would have said their mothers’…[insulting words referring to a woman’s private parts]…why are they making us suffer like that? They should get away; we’ve had enough of them…”



But speaking on GH Today on GHOne TV, a remorseful Lawyer Sosu urged Ghanaians to find space in their hearts to forgive him.



“I was basically consumed by anger and frustration toward the mismanagement at the BoG. I take full responsibility of my statements on that tape, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt offended by my statements. Please find a place in your heart to forgive me. That was clearly out of character. This is not typical of the Sosu you know," he said.



