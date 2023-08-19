Vulcanizer grabbed for defiling and impregnating minor

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: GNA

A 35-year-old vulcanizer, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old Junior High School girl at Pokuase, has appeared before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police headquarters.



Police say the victim is currently seven weeks, four months pregnant.



Yaw Davor, charged with two counts of defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah has admitted Davor to bail in the sum of GHC30,000 with two sureties.



The accused is expected to reappear on September 7.



The complainant is a driver and the father of the victim, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, prosecuting, told the court.



He said the complainant and his family resided at Mayera Dunyo, near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region,



The Prosecutor said the accused person also resided in the same area.



In December 2022, Davor gave the victim GHC15.00 after proposing to her when she was on her way to school.



In February 2023, the accused person invited the victim to his work pace while she was on her way to school.



Prosecution said the accused managed to lure the victim into an uncompleted building and he gave her GHC15.00 after defiling her.



It said in the month of May 2023 accused person had sex with the victim.



Prosecution said the victim’s mother noticed that the victim had not menstruated over the past two months, hence questioned the victim, and she narrated her ordeal to her parents.



The victim mentioned the accused person as the one responsible for her pregnancy.



Prosecution said the victim’s mother took her to a nearby clinic where a pregnancy test confirmed that she was pregnant.



On June 17, 2023, a formal complainant was lodged with the Domestic Violence and Victim Unit and a medical report was given to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for further examination.



Prosecution said two days later, the complainant brought the endorsed medical form which indicated that the victim was seven weeks, four days pregnant.



It said accused person was later picked up by the Police.