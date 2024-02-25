Voting without indelible ink may bring chaos in Ghana - Rex Omar warns

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rex Owusu Marfo affectionately known as Rex Omar in the showbiz fraternity has questioned the motive behind the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) decision not to use indelible ink in the 2024 elections.



Rex Omar disclosed on Property FM in Cape Coast that there will be no means to identify people who have voted already without the use of ink on the day of the elections.



He posited “The ink that we have been using to prove that someone has voted...we are all here in Ghana and we know that these verification gadgets can easily get spoiled.



“So what are we going to use to establish that someone has already voted if we don’t use the ink in case the machines aren’t working,” he asked.



Rex Omar warned that the EC must tread with caution to sustain the peace in the country.



“We all want our peace of mind in this country so the Electoral Commission should be very careful because all their dealings are making people have some mindset about them.



He fumed “No one has said that the ink used on the day of voting isn’t good and that’s what we’ve been using to vote since the inception of the 4th republic which hasn’t brought any war”.