Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Voting progresses steadily in Ellembelle

Voters from the Ellembelle constituency

Voting is progressing steadily in the Ellembelle constituency of Ghana's Western Region.



As early as 6 o'clock in the morning, prospective voters had started trooping to the Registration centers in all the 152 polling centers in the constituency.



The Electoral Commission (EC) insisted that all safety protocols regarding the Coronavirus pandemic were strictly being observed to avoid any spread of the virus.



At the Nkroful Day Care center, voting started at exactly 7 am and 20 voters out of 470 voters in the register had cast their ballots as of 7:35 am.



The Presiding Officer at the center, Mr Benedict Ewur told Ghanaweb that the Electoral Commission had made adequate provision for the conduct of the polls with one verification machine and a backup.



At the Nkroful market center No.2, the Presiding Officer, Benedict Blay said 383 prospective voters had been captured in the register.



He told our correspondent that voting started at exactly 7 am and as of 7:35 am, 20 voters had cast their ballots.



He said the EC had supplied the center with 2 verification machines.



At the market center, Nkroful No.1, 31 voters out of 427 registered voters had cast their ballots as of 7:44 am.



The Presiding Officer, Richard Jessie Koomson said the two verification machines were available for the exercise.



He described the voting process as orderly and peaceful and added that voters were tickling to the center steadily.



The Presiding Officer at the Teleku Bokazo community center, J. K. Donkor told Ghanaweb that 83 out of 655 registered voters had cast their ballots as of 8:56 am.



He said two verification machines were available for the exercise.



Mr. Donkor observed that the EC had not recorded any challenges thereby making the process very peaceful.



However, at the D/A Primary school at Teleku-Bokazo, prospective voters without nose masks were not allowed to vote and were asked to go for their nose masks.



The Presiding Officer, Matthew Gyesie told Ghanaweb that 44 out of 445 voters had exercised their franchise as of 9:20 am without any challenges.







