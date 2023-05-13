Voting halts at Ningo-Prampram as confusion erupts, tensions rise

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Tensions are high at the Ningo-Prampram constituency as some delegates insist that voting should halt pending issues surrounding the voting process.



Some 16 delegates from the camp of candidate, Michael Kwetey Tetteh whose names were not originally in the list of eligible voters secured a court order to vote.



The court order which allows for these executives to vote according to these delegates, was reportedly being contested by members of Sam George's camp whose argument was that they were originally not part of the list.



This sparked confusion among these delegates with those from Michael's camp insisting that the voting process will not proceed without the allowance for these 16 persons to vote.



Some of the delegates who spoke to GhanaWeb said,



“When they went to court, the court granted them an order to vote and today we are here, Sam George doesn’t want them to vote. They are all NDC members, and Sam George is trying to stop them from voting and that is what we are saying that without their vote, then voting should not continue. They should go back, resolve the issue and come back for election."



Another delegate added; "They swore them in as executives and if they are executives then they have to vote. Sam George is refusing for them to vote because Michael’s stronghold is that place. If they don’t allow them to vote, the election will not come on, they will not count any vote."



"They served the EC, police, party executives, regional, and national. Being the constituency organizer whereby I was served, I am part of the court summon, and in the absence of the chairman, I will be the best person to stand in the stead of the chairman," another person said.



Earlier, some delegates from Michael Kwetey Tetteh's camp had alleged that some members of Sam George' camp whose names were not on the list were being given the opportunity to vote.



The angry delegates said the incumbent MP is trying to manipulate the election in his favour.



They claimed that he wants non-party members to cast their votes, thereby undermining the integrity of the process.







