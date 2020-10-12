Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voting Akufo-Addo out is communal labour – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says Ghanaians should consider voting out the Akufo-Addo government as communal labour.



Reiterating calls to kick out the NPP, the General Secretary said never in the history of Ghana has any president appointed so many of his family members in government.



Speaking at a rally in the Asawase constituency, Mr. Nketiah said the President has been a failure.



“Nana Addo has failed. He has nothing to offer Ghanaians. Look around your community and show me one significant thing this government has done for you. All they’ve done for you is to discriminate against you, calling you foreigners and so did everything possible to make it difficult for you to register and vote in the elections,” he explained.



He told the charged crowd that the NDC has better policies for the Muslim and the Zango communities.



“John Mahama has promised to empower you with the fund to make it easier for you to start your own business. The fund will be set up in reality, not a fake one like what the NPP has done. We will maintain the Zongo Ministry but we will appoint a more competent minister who will do the work much better than we are seeing under this Akyem Sakawa government. This is why I am asking you to go and get your tools and everything ready for us to start the communal labour,” he stated.



He thanked the people of Asawase for keeping faith with the NDC all these years. He said the love the people of Asawase and the Zango people in general have for the NDC is real, explaining that it cannot be bought with money.



On his part, the MP for the area, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, called on the people to be steadfast and vigilant on polling day.



He was optimistic the NPP will never snatch the Asawase seat from the NDC.



According to the MP, he is not perturbed by the NPP’s threat to snatch the seat from the NDC.

