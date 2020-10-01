General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Voters throng EC’s offices to register in one-day registration

The registration takes place after a lawsuit was filed against the EC on September 30 by the NDC

Scores of eligible voters who were not able to register for their voter’s Identity card during the registration exercise thronged the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Tamale and other parts of the country on Thursday October 1 to enable them to do so in the one-day exercise being conducted nationwide by the elections management body.



There have been reports of some of the applicants who could not take part in the previous exercise due to the closure of borders.



In a statement issued on Thursday, September 24, the EC said the move is to “give opportunity to those who have attained the age of Eighteen (18) and Citizens who for one reason or the other were not able to register in the just ended Registration Exercise”.



The registration comes amidst a lawsuit filed against the EC on Wednesday September 30 by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the exercise.



The main opposition party was seeking “a declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters on Thursday 1st October, 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazzette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.







“A declaration that the EC cannot proceed to reopen and /or conduct the voters registration exercise slated for Thursday 1st October 2020 without first publishing in the Gazette, twenty one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public.”









