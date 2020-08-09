Politics of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Voters registration exercise: Get registered in mop-up exercise - Volta NDC urges constituents

The EC's mop-up exercise will end on Sunday August 9, 2020

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has urged constituents to take advantage of the two day mop-up registration exercise to get registered and vote for the NDC in the December polls.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has started a two day mop-up exercise at the Commission's offices across the country after the main registration of eligible Ghanaians ended on Thursday, 6 August 2020.



Following this, Volta NDC Secretariat in a press release advised it's party members across the country to go out their numbers to get registered, this to enable them to exercise their civil responsibility.



In a statement signed and released by the party's regional secretary, James Gunu on Saturday, 8 August 2020, party agents at the various registration offices are asked to be vigilant in monitoring the exercise and also to carry out public education on the registration.



The statement further noted that, the vulnerables will be assisted to the various offices to get registered and asked party members especially Voltarians in other parts of the country who cannot travel home for the registration to get registered at the nearest offices.



A visit to some offices of the Commission on day one of the exercise saw low turnouts of applicants, many of the offices were flooded with party agents from both the NDC and the NPP.



Meanwhile, the party in the region has inaugurated a 31 member campaign team to spearhead campaign activities in the region. The team is supposed to convey the party's manifesto and also to do community to community campaign ahead of the polls.





Below is the full release



For Immediate Release

08/08/2020



TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE EC'S MOP-UP EXERCISE AND GET REGISTERED AS A VOTER.



Pursuant to Article 45(f) of the party constitution, every member of the NDC shall register and vote at a public elections and referenda. The Volta Regional Secretariat of the NDC therefore urges all our members, and indeed all eligible Ghanaians to take advantage of the EC's mop-up voter registration exercise and get registered.



The EC has announced that, the mop-up starts today, Saturday, August 8th and ends tomorrow, Sunday August 9th at all district offices of the EC across the country between 7:00am and 6:00pm each day. Experience in the just ended registration exercise has shown that, the EC and their collaborators would attempt to conduct "mop-down" voter registration exercise instead of the mop-up they claimed they want to do hence the decision to use their offices contrary to their earlier plans:



1. Our Party Agents engaged for the mop-up exercise are being urged to be extra vigilant. They MUST report at the centers early, ensure start and end of day's reports, and all irregularities dealt with appropriately.



2. Announcement on the mop-up at funerals and other social gatherings, churches, mosques, community information centres, use of party vans and community radio stations for public education and sensitisation etc.



3. Assist the vulnerables to get registered to acquire the voter's ID card.



4. It's better to get a guarantor to vouch for you to acquire the voter's ID today than going to queue for Ghana card. "No Ghana Card" at least for today and tomorrow.



5. Voltarians in other parts of the country, especially those who may not be able to travel back home on election day are being advised to register at wherever they find themselves in the country in order to vote for H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC PCs across the country come December 7, 2020.



6. Never give out your voter's ID card to any person claiming to be a national security operative.



7. Finally, do well to observe all the WHO safety protocols against the spread of the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic and stay safe.



...Signed...

James GUNU

Regional Secretary

